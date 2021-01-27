Four blasts rock Kabul, killing two, wounding several others

The first explosion in the Despechari area of PD15 in Kabul occurred around 8:04 am and was caused by a magnetic mine, said police, wounding two police personnel, TOLO News reported.

The second blast happened in the Salim Karwan area in PD12 of Kabul city and targeted a police vehicle, killing two police and wounded two others, a security source said. The police have not confirmed this.

Later in the afternoon, a blast was reported in the Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul, and the police said there were no casualties.

Afghan media are now reporting the fourth explosion in Kabul today.

An informed security source announced on Wednesday that an explosion took place a few minutes ago in the "Gulai" area of Kabul, AVA Press reported.

According to the report, the source stated that two people were injured in the blast.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

On Tuesday a blast from a magnetic mine killed one person and wounded another in a civilian vehicle, Kabul police said.

ZZ/5132618/PR