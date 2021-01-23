Bomb explodes in Gaza Strip (+VIDEO)

Palestinian sources reported today that an explosion was heard in the Gaza Strip.

The sources added that the explosion took place in the "Abu Awda" area in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to these reports, ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene and are evacuating the injured.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Local sources reported that rescue workers had rescued eight people so far.

Palestinian news agency Shahab quoted its correspondent as saying that a bomb blast occurred at the home of a resident of the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the report, rescue workers transported the injured to the hospital and no one was killed.

ZZ/FNA13991104000174