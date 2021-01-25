Head of CENTCOM terrorists repeats US' anti-Iran claims

Frank Kenneth McKenzie, head of the United States Central Command, a terrorist organization known as CENTCOM, claimed that relations between Washington and Tehran were at an "opportune moment" with the inauguration of the administration of new US President Joe Biden.

McKenzie claimed that there were “heightened threat streams” from Iran during the months leading up to Biden’s election and inauguration, but the United States was able to maintain what he has long-termed a “contested deterrence” during what has become increasingly clear was an unnerving and unpredictable moment, Defense One reported.

Continuing his claims and accusations, he said not only did Iran not strike any US targets directly, as some security and military analysts had worried it might do in the waning days of former President Donald Trump’s tenure, but Iran was also largely able to manage its actors in Iraq and elsewhere in the region, but not all of those groups operate under direct command and control from Tehran.

This is McKenzie's first visit to the West Asian region under the new US administration to implement Trump's order to add the Zionist regime and occupied Palestine to CENTCOM.

RHM/PR