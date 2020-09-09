US to reduce forces to 3,000 in Iraq

The US commander in the Middle East announced on Wednesday a drawdown of US troops in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000 in the month of September, CNN reported.

"This reduced footprint allows us to continue advising and assisting our Iraqi partners in rooting out the final remnants of ISIL in Iraq and ensuring its enduring defeat," Commander of US Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie claimed.

McKenzie said the decision is due to the United States' confidence in the Iraqi Security Forces' increased ability to operate independently.

A senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday to also expect an announcement on troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in a couple of days.

FA/PR