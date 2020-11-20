Iran rejects NY Times' report on passing on to Biden advisers

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh named the report as fake and a good example of yellow journalism.

"The news dates back to a few days ago and is completely fake," he said on Friday.

He added that Iran's representative office in New York made an immediate reaction to the news, rejecting any kind of direct on indirect contact between Iran and the US.

Earlier this week, the New York Times had claimed that Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has tried to pass on to Joe Biden’s advisers.

"Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has tried to pass on to Mr. Biden’s advisers through intermediaries Tehran’s insistence that the United States return to the Iran deal unconditionally before any talks resume," NY put forward the claim.

"Iran is not interested in a temporary freeze and will not stop enriching uranium or reduce its large stockpile in the meantime," it continued.

However, advisers to Biden do not confirm receiving any messages from Iran and say they will only deal with the issue after the inauguration.

Iran has repeatedly announced that the election of Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden as the US President is not very important to Iran.

Tensions soared between Tehran and Washington since Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the nuclear deal on May 8, 2018.

The US president not only exited the deal but has since targeted Iran with a series of harsh economic bans. Trump called the sanctions his "maximum pressure" campaign aimed at forcing Iran to renegotiate the nuclear deal.

Biden has said that his administration will try to renegotiate the nuclear deal, i.e. the JCPOA, which was struck when he was vice president. However, Iran says that the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers is a signed deal, which cannot be renegotiated.

HJ/5075954/FNA13990830000236