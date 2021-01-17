Iran won't shy from crushing aggressors: Zarif warns Trump

In a tweet on Sunday evening, Zarif warned Donald Trump over the recent escalating moves by the US terrorist forces, and said, “If your B-52H “Presence Patrols” are meant to intimidate or warn Iran, you should have spent those $billions on your taxpayers' health.”

“While we have not started a war in over 200 years, we don’t shy from crushing aggressors. Just ask your BFFs who supported Saddam,” he added.

Zarif’s remarks came in reaction to a tweet by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) terrorists that reads, “B-52H crews conduct second Middle East presence patrol of 2021 as key part of CENTCOM’s defensive posture.”

The escalating measures by Trump and his administration come only days before the lame-duck president will leave office following his election defeat.

This is while US President-elect Joe Biden has revealed his plans in his first days in office, reportedly aiming to take executive action to reverse some of the most controversial decisions of his predecessor and to address ongoing crises in the country.

Incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said on Saturday that Biden will take decisive action to address the crises caused by Trump, prevent other urgent and irreversible harms, and restore America's place in the world.

MR