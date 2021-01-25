Iran's Zarif reiterates call for dialogue among neighbors

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has once again reiterated that the Islamic Republic welcomes dialogue between the Persian Gulf littoral states in order to resolve the disputes.

Speaker calls for boosting capabilities, self-sufficiency

Iranian Parliament Speaker said that arrogant powers are not trustworthy and the Islamic Republic of Iran must become strong in various fields.

Official urges participating expat elites in technology plans

Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriates' Affairs Seyyed Kazem Sajjadi called for paving the ways for the participation of Iranian elites residing in foreign countries in the technological plans.

Iran, Armenia ink MoU to boost bilateral trade ties

Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Armenia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancing and increasing bilateral trade-economic relations.

Indonesia Coast Guard seizes Iranian oil tanker

In a tweet on Sun. the Official Indonesia Coast Guard (IDNCG) announced that it has seized two oil tankers in the Pontianak Wars, one of which has been Iranian.

Iran, Tajikstan ink pact to complete 'Istiqlol tunnel'

Iranian and Tajik officials penned an agreement on the completion of the second phase of the 'Istiqlol tunnel', located in the northwest of Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe.

Leader appoints represntative for Iranian students in Europe

Leader of Islamic Revolution appointed Hojat-ol-Islam Ahmad Vaezi as the new Leader's representative in the affairs of the Islamic Association of Iranian students in Europe.

Yerevan mulls over boosting mutual trade with Tehran

The Armenian Minister of Economy stressed promoting mutual trade with Iran as well as creating joint products so as to export to Eurasian and other countries.

Iran COVID-19 update: 89 deaths, 5,945 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 5,945 COVID-19 infections and 89 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

