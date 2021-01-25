Iranian, Russian FMs to discuss Karabakh developments

“On January 26 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will hold talks in Moscow. They are expected to discuss a number of key issues of the international and regional agenda, including the situation in and around Nagorno Karabakh”, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, Armen Press reported.

The Iranian FM is paying a regional visit. Today he has arrived in Azerbaijan and will also visit Armenia, Georgia, and Russia.

Zarif arrived in Baku late on Sunday as part of a regional tour that will also take him to other countries including Russia later.

He and the accompanying delegation were welcomed in Baku International Airport by a number of Azerbaijan political officials and Iran's Ambassador in Baku Abbas Mousavi.

FA/PR