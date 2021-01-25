  1. Politics
Iranian, Russian FMs to discuss Karabakh developments

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister and his Russian counterpart will confer on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh in Moscow on Tuesday.

“On January 26 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will hold talks in Moscow. They are expected to discuss a number of key issues of the international and regional agenda, including the situation in and around Nagorno Karabakh”, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, Armen Press reported.

The Iranian FM is paying a regional visit. Today he has arrived in Azerbaijan and will also visit Armenia, Georgia, and Russia.

Zarif arrived in Baku late on Sunday as part of a regional tour that will also take him to other countries including Russia later.

He and the accompanying delegation were welcomed in Baku International Airport by a number of Azerbaijan political officials and Iran's Ambassador in Baku Abbas Mousavi.

