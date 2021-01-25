Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Jan. 25

Kayhan

Rallies in 17 countries in support of oppressed nation of Yemen

Impeachment war in US: Republicans say will retaliate if Trump impeached

US police car plows protestors

Johmoori Eslami

Rouhani says easing economic challenges entails market calm

Oil industry neutralized anti-Iran sanctions: Zanganeh

Iran

Leader appoints representative for Iranian uni. students’ affairs in Europe

Vice president expects brighter future for domestic market

Bitcoin greed heating up

Etela’at

Jahangiri says a better economic situation will come by spring

Ayat. Khamenei appoints representative for university students’ affairs in Europe

COVID-19 vaccine a national demand: Health Ministry

Ebtekar

Opponents of JCPOA gathering together

Veep predicts better economic situation within weeks

MR