Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Jan. 25

Kayhan
Rallies in 17 countries in support of oppressed nation of Yemen
Impeachment war in US: Republicans say will retaliate if Trump impeached
US police car plows protestors
Johmoori Eslami
Rouhani says easing economic challenges entails market calm
Oil industry neutralized anti-Iran sanctions: Zanganeh
Iran
Leader appoints representative for Iranian uni. students’ affairs in Europe
Vice president expects brighter future for domestic market
Bitcoin greed heating up
Etela’at
Jahangiri says a better economic situation will come by spring
Ayat. Khamenei appoints representative for university students’ affairs in Europe
COVID-19 vaccine a national demand: Health Ministry
Ebtekar
Opponents of JCPOA gathering together
Veep predicts better economic situation within weeks
MR
Your Comment