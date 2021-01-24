Russia urges US to stop interfering in Moscow’s affairs

The United States should deal with own internal problems and stop meddling with other states’ affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Facebook account, commenting on the publication of the US embassy in Moscow over unauthorized rallies held in Russia on Saturday, TASS reported.

The Foreign Ministry recalled that the US embassy had not reacted to the January 6 demonstrations in Washington and the attempts to storm the Capitol, nor had the US diplomats condemned the killings and detentions that happened then.

"Hypocrisy is an instrument of the US diplomacy that has become particularly dangerous amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Take care of your own problems and stop interfering in other state’s domestic affairs," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The ministry pointed out that the protests in the United States stopped being peaceful due to the authorities’ steps who afterwards slammed them as an attack on democracy. The Russian Foreign Ministry mentioned also multiple attacks by the US police on the Russian reporters covering protests in the US in 2020.

Apart from that, the ministry pointed out that Western media reported about 40,000 protesters who had allegedly gathered for an unsanctioned rally in Moscow on Saturday, and dubbed those reports as fake news.

"According to Reuters’ estimates, at least 40,000 people gathered in downtown Moscow on Saturday for protest," the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Facebook account under the heading Anti-fake. "What not four million right away? Let’s remind you that, according to the published official data, there are 4,000."

FA/PR