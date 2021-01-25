In an provocative act Germany to send naval frigate to Japan

Last fall, the German government approved new Indo-Pacific guidelines at a cabinet meeting. It is now considering detailed policies based on these guidelines, Nikkei reported.

Germany's parliamentary state secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defense, Thomas Silberhorn, told Nikkei: "We hope to set sail this summer. We have not decided on the details yet, but we are looking at Japan" as a possible port of call, adding, "We want to deepen our ties with our partners in the democratic camp." He stressed that the plan is "not aimed at anyone."

According to sources in the German government and the ruling party, a frigate with a home port in northern Germany will stay in the Indo-Pacific region for a while, stopping at Japan, Australia, South Korea, and other countries. The frigate is expected to receive supplies and participate in joint exercises in several French territories in the region. There is also a plan to sail in the South China Sea.

Germany has been cautious about deploying troops outside of Europe and Asia has not traditionally been a region of interest. But Berlin will aim to demonstrate its willingness to maintain world order because of the growing interest in East Asian security.

