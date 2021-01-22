Iran COVID-19 update: 75 deaths, 6,305 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,360,825 with the death toll standing at 57,225.

According to Lari, 4,134 patients are in critical condition while 1,151,676 patients have recovered.

So far, 8,796,864 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 98,1 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,102,453 and recoveries amounting to 70,575,225.

