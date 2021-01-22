  1. Sports
Jan 22, 2021, 6:25 PM

Japan determined to hold Olympics despite cancellation rumor

Japan determined to hold Olympics despite cancellation rumor

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – The Japanese government is determined that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, organizers said Friday, following an unconfirmed report that cancellation of the Games might be imminent.

On Friday, the Times of London, citing an unnamed senior member of the ruling coalition, reported that Japanese authorities had privately concluded that the Olympics could not proceed due to the ongoing pandemic, CNN reported but did not independently verify this report, which officials in Tokyo were quick to refute.

In a statement, the Tokyo 2020 organizers said that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had expressed to them his determination to hold the Games and that meetings were ongoing to ensure that they could go ahead while implementing thorough infection countermeasures and other precautions due to the pandemic.

"All our delivery partners including the national government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the IOC and the IPC are fully focused on hosting the Games this summer," the statement said. "We hope that daily life can return to normal as soon as possible, and we will continue to make every effort to prepare for a safe and secure Games."

Speaking in parliament Friday morning, Suga said the Games "will be a symbol of humanity overcoming the novel coronavirus, and a chance to showcase Japan's reconstruction from the devastating (2011) earthquake and tsunami to the world."

FA/PR

News Code 168855

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News