Armenian minister in Tehran for economic talks

Hamid Zadboum announced that the Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan arrived in Tehran on Friday and both sides are scheduled to hold bilateral talks on the expansion of economic cooperation.

He went on to say that Tehran and Yerevan will sign a memorandum of understanding to develop the level of trade relations between the two countries during the visit.

According to Zadboum, the Armenian Minister will meet with a number of Iranian officials including, the Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade, the Minister of Energy, and the Governor of the Central Bank.

