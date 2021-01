Speaking on the sidelines of the 25th Iran Oil Show on Friday, the minister said, "I am not worried about regaining Iran's lost oil market share, and oil buyers do not limit themselves to one or two sellers."

He also said if the sanctions are lifted, "we will return to the market stronger than before, sooner than you might think."

Also reacting to Iran's oil exports increase, he said, "Iran's oil exports have increased sharply in recent days."

FA/SHANA