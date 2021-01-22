US military convoy targeted in southeastern Iraq

Iraqi sources reported on Friday that a US military convoy has been targeted in the southeastern city of Nasiriyah.

The report added that at least three were injured and five containers have been completely destroyed.

The convoys, which carry logistics equipment for US troops, enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian or Kuwaiti borders and have been targeted by roadside bombs on a weekly or even daily basis in recent months.

It should be noted that Two US military convoys were also attacked in Nasiriyah and Samawah on Monday.

