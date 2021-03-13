Iran receives 100,000 doses of Cuban Soberana 2 vaccine

With the arrival of 100,000 doses of the Cuban covid vaccine called Soberana (Sovereign) 2 in Iran, the third phase of the clinical trial of this vaccine will be completed, the BioCubaFarma, the Cuban organization of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries announced on early Saturday.

As part of cooperation with other countries in the development of the Covid-19 vaccine, 100,000 doses of the Soberana 2 vaccine were sent to the Pasteur Institute of Iran to be used for clinical trials in this country, BioCubaFarma said.

Cuba’s Finlay Vaccine Institute said late on Friday it has signed an accord with Iran’s Pasteur Institute to collaborate on testing of Soberana 2.

“This synergy will enable both countries to advance more rapidly in the immunization against the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” it said on its Twitter account.

Iran took delivery of the first Cuban vaccines batch at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Thursday afternoon, Fars New Agency Reported.

The shipment contained 100,000 doses of Soberana-2, Cuba’s flagship vaccine to tackle the deadly disease.

