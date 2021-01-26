Agri. sector accounts for $1bn export share in Iran-EAEU ties

According to the tables released by the Deputy Office of Economic Studies of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), the Islamic Republic of Iran exported $1.38 billion worth of foodstuff and agricultural products to EAEU’s member states in the first nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 20).

Under the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) inked between Iran and EAEU on Oct. 26, 2019, 860 items of goods are exchanged between Iran and five EAEU’s member states including Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

Another statistic indicated that about $1.627 billion worth of non-oil products were exchanged between Iran and EUAE’s member states in the first nine months of the current.

In this period, Islamic Republic of Iran imported $890 million worth of non-oil products from EAEU.

Of total about $1.627 billion worth of trade exchanged between Iran and EAEU in this period, $1.38 billion worth of agricultural and foodstuff products was exported to the Union, accounted for 54 and 72 percent share of exports and imports respectively.

In the same direction, Iran exported $737 million worth of non-oil products to EAEU’s member states from March 21 to Dec. 20, 2019.

