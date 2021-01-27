Iran-Eurasia Economic Diplomacy Conf. kicks off in Tehran

During this daylong conference, ambassadors of EAEU’s member states will first deliver speeches. Then, specialized panels with the topics of “Bank and Financial Transactions”, “Transport and Logistics”, “Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Study of Criteria, Requirements and Commitments”, “Agriculture and Food Industries”, “Construction, Technical-Engineering Services”, “Communications and Information Technology”, “Energy and Environment”, “Mines and Mineral Industries” and Industry” will be held with the participation of private sector and senior authorities of the government.

