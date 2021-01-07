Tehran concerned about 'unchecked' nuclear power of Trump

In a tweet on Thu., Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “A rogue president who sought vengeance against his OWN people has been doing much worse to our people—and others—in the past 4 years.”

“What's disturbing is that the same man has the UNCHECKED authority to start a nuclear war; a security concern for the entire international community,” he reiterated.

Earlier in the day, Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Many senators and representatives have blamed Trump for inciting violence after the election and particularly in last night's incidents.

MA/5116656