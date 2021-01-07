  1. Politics
Trump’s mental health questioned in election 2016: Shamkhani

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) pointed to what happened in the United States last night, stating that Trump’s mental health in Election 2016 was questioned.

In a tweet on Thu., Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani wrote, “In the Election 2016, #Trump's mental health was questioned. Following #CapitolHill events, some senators demanded his removal under the 25th Amendment of constitution with same reason.”

“What is the response to the ones in #Iran who were about to negotiate with this madman?” Shamkhani added.

Earlier in the day, Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.

