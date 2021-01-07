Trump’s mental health questioned in election 2016: Shamkhani

In a tweet on Thu., Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani wrote, “In the Election 2016, #Trump's mental health was questioned. Following #CapitolHill events, some senators demanded his removal under the 25th Amendment of constitution with same reason.”

“What is the response to the ones in #Iran who were about to negotiate with this madman?” Shamkhani added.

Earlier in the day, Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.

