  1. Video
Feb 16, 2021, 5:53 PM

VIDEO: Trump waving to supporters in Florida

VIDEO: Trump waving to supporters in Florida

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – In a gathering on Presidents Day, former US President Donald Trump waved to his supporters.

Download 7 MB

          

News Code 170033

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 0 =

    Most Viewed