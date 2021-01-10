US pres. Trump must resign ASAP: Rep. senator

The Pennsylvania senator in an interview with CNN on Sun. said, “I think it is better for the country that President Trump should resign and leave the office as soon as possible.”

It seems that there is not a will or consensus to activate the 25th amendment to the Constitution to oust the president from power, he said, “I also do not think there is a time for his impeachment. There are only 10 days left until the end of his presidency. Therefore, I think the best solution is to resign.”

Given the riot of Trump’s supporters and their storming of the Capitol Hall, it does not seem that voters of the State of Pennsylvania want to vote for Trump again, he highlighted.

MA/IRN84180957