US Congress occupation put definite end of liberal democracy

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said that occupation of US Capitol put the definite end of liberal democracy.

In a tweet on Thu., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “4-yr development in Trump's America & #CapitolRiots put definite end to liberal democracy.”

“Although @JoeBiden may retouch the controversial, discriminatory face of society, chronic cancer of racism, discrimination & systemic human rights violations in US need remedy, not retouch,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.

According to the latest tally, at least four people have died and 52 arrested in the wake of violence in the Congress.

