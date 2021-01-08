Trump concedes defeat after sparking bloody riot

After two months of refusal to accept his defeat in the November 3 election, Trump sparked violence in the Capitol, calling on his supporters to “fight like hell.”

Subsequently, armed protesters broke into the US Capitol, forcing the chamber to halt the ongoing vote to certify Biden’s election win.

However, in a video he released on Twitter by the White House, he said, he was "outraged" by Wednesday's "heinous" attack, noting, "This moment calls for healing and reconciliation."

"We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high, but now tempers must be cooled and calm restored."

He also said there will be “an orderly transition” to Biden’s new administration on 20 January.

"A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power," he said.

This comes after his administration faced a string of resignations and after the two top Democrats in Congress - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer - called for his immediate removal from power.

Pelosi called on Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment which allows for a cabinet majority to remove a president deemed unable to discharge his duties.

Schumer also said that Trump should be removed from office, adding what the incumbent has done recently is “a manifestly impeachable offense.”

