Iran detects 4 new cases of UK variant of COVID-19

According to the Minister of Health, four new cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 were identified in the country.

On January 5, Health Minister Saeed Namaki announced that Iran has registered its first case of a highly contagious coronavirus variant that emerged in Britain.

“Unfortunately, we found the first case of the mutated British COVID-19 from a dear compatriot who had returned from England, ... and who was admitted to one of our private hospitals,” Namaki said.

He noted that the patient is in good health condition, adding, "The people who have had contacts with this patient have also been monitored, but we did not find any trace of this virus in them."

ZZ/FNA13991021000292