Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 10

Kayhan
If sanctions not lifted, IAEA inspectors will be expelled from Iran: MP
US grappling with same challenge it has been creating in other countries
President says Iran not to become venue for foreign vaccines testing
Jomhoori Eslami
Quick access to COVID-19 vaccine is people’s right
US diplomats call for Trump impeachment
Iran
Rouhani says plans being devised for vaccination of 40 million people
Etela’at
President says Iranians not to become test subjects for foreign vaccines
Nasrallah says recent riots revealed true image of fake democracy in US
Mardom Salari
Iran not worried about mischievous acts of Trump's final days in office: Iran UN envoy
World gold market plunges to new low
Tehran, Seoul after diplomatic solution for differences
