Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 10

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Sunday, January 10.

Kayhan

If sanctions not lifted, IAEA inspectors will be expelled from Iran: MP

US grappling with same challenge it has been creating in other countries

President says Iran not to become venue for foreign vaccines testing

Jomhoori Eslami

Quick access to COVID-19 vaccine is people’s right

US diplomats call for Trump impeachment

Iran

Rouhani says plans being devised for vaccination of 40 million people

Etela’at

President says Iranians not to become test subjects for foreign vaccines

Nasrallah says recent riots revealed true image of fake democracy in US

Mardom Salari

Iran not worried about mischievous acts of Trump's final days in office: Iran UN envoy

World gold market plunges to new low

Tehran, Seoul after diplomatic solution for differences

