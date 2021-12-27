Trump faces slim chance of up to 20 years in jail

The former president has dismissed the House select committee investigation into the 6 January attack as a political sideshow and continuation of the alleged “witch hunt” against him by Democrats and ‘RINO’ (Republican in Name Only) lawmakers.

The probe was launched in July after previous efforts to bar Trump permanently from office fell through, Sputnik reported.

Donald Trump could theoretically face up to 20 years in prison if the select committee investigating the Capitol attack charges him with obstruction of Congress and issues a criminal referral to the Department of Justice, the Hill reports.

Never-Trump Republican Liz Cheney, one of the two GOP members of Congress tapped for the 6 January probe along with seven Democrats when it was formed in July, hinted the committee’s exploration into potential criminal wrongdoing by Trump earlier this month, while citing texts sent to Mark Meadows, the former president’s chief of staff, by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, who urgently wrote to Meadows on the day of the riot and said his father has “got to condemn this sh*t – ASAP.”

These non-privileged texts are further evidence of Trump’s supreme dereliction of duty during those 187 minutes, Cheney said in a committee hearing earlier this month, referring to the amount of time that passed between the moment rioters stormed the Capitol and when the president appealed to them to go home.

“Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’ official proceedings to count electoral votes? Mark Meadows’ testimony is necessary to inform our legislative judgments,” Cheney suggested.

RHM/PR