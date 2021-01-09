Twitter permanently suspends Trump’s account

Twitter said in a blog post that Trump’s personal @realDonaldTrump account, which has more than 88 million followers, would be suspended immediately, effectively cutting him off from his favorite megaphone for reaching the public and capping a series of actions by mainstream sites to limit his online reach, according to the Guardian.

The company said two tweets that Trump had posted on Friday — one calling his supporters “patriots” and another saying he would not go to the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 — violated its rules against glorifying violence.

The tweets “were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,” Twitter said, referring to the storming of the Capitol by a mob of Trump loyalists.

Within minutes, Trump’s account on Twitter was no longer accessible. His posts were replaced with a label: “Account suspended.”

Trump tried to evade the ban late Friday by using the @POTUS Twitter account, which belongs to sitting US presidents, as well as other accounts to lash out at the company. But almost all of his messages were immediately removed by Twitter. The company forbids users to try avoiding a suspension with secondary accounts.

The moves were a forceful repudiation by Twitter of Trump, who had used the platform to build his base and spread his messages, which were often filled with falsehoods and threats. Trump regularly tweeted dozens of times a day, sending flurries of messages in the early morning or late evening. In his posts, he gave his live reactions to television news programs, boosted supporters and attacked his perceived enemies.

“Twitter’s permanent suspension of Trump’s Twitter account is long overdue,” said Shannon McGregor, a senior researcher at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “This is the key de-platforming for Trump. The inability to tweet cuts off his direct access to the press — and, by extension, the public.”

In a statement late Friday, Trump claimed Twitter was trying to silence him. He said he was negotiating with other sites and promised a “big announcement soon,” adding that he was looking at building “our own platform.”

MR/PR