US adventurism caused Ukrainian plane crash

The statement was released on the occasion of the first anniversary of the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (PS752).

"One year after the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane, which took place after the US adventure-seeking and terrorist measure and also the subsequent missile strike on the US terrorist airbase in Iraq, that brought war conditions into the region, a great sorrow is felt in hearts of the Iranian nation."

"The heavy burden of parting with the dear children of Iran is truly hard and sad. This tragic event was the result of the inhumane adventure-seeking and terrorist acts of the United States in the region," it added.

"The US once again proved the depth of the malice of the global arrogance against the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation," it said.

IRGC vowed hard revenge from the enemies.

On January 8, 2019, the Kyiv-bound UIA Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens.

Iran said the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile due to human error.

HJ/5115873