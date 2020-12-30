Technical report on Ukrainian plane crash to be released soon

As Eslami said on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the case of the January 8 crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran has been handled away from any marginalization or unprofessional behavior.

"According to the international regulations called "Annex 13", the operating company, which was Ukrainian, and the manufacturer, Boeing of USA, were involved in the accident investigation process and the final conclusion has been achieved," he said.

"The final report has been printed in English and delivered to all the parties and it will soon be available to the public at the official website of Civil Aviation Organization of Iran," he added.

On December 21, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman said: “The related bodies of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been following up on this issue with emphatic priority; we did our best [in following up the case] in accordance with international laws and treaties."

The Kyiv-bound UIA Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens.

Iran said the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile due to human error.

