IranAir resumes flights to Ankara after months of hiatus

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Wed., Hossein Jahani said, “Concurrent with the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, many airline destinations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including Ankara and Istanbul, had been suspended.”

As of the beginning of the current year (started March 21, 2020) and following a flight permit from Turkish Civil Aviation Organization, only a flight permit was issued for Istanbul flights and IranAir flights to Ankara Airport were still waiting for a permit, he added.

Finally, with the issuance of a permit to continue "IranAir" flights to Ankara Airport, the first flight of the Islamic Republic of Iran Airlines to this airport took place on Wednesday, December 23, after a few months of interruption, he said, adding, “This flight with number 715 will be operated on Wednesdays at 9:45 am from Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) to Ankara.”

This flight leaves Ankara Airport for Imam Khomeini International Airport on the same day at 13:55 (local time), Jahani continued.

MA/IRN84158621