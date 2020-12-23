ICAO holds session on Ukrainian plane incident

According to the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, ICAO reviewed the latest developments regarding the Ukrainian plane incident with the representatives of eight related countries, including Iran and Ukraine, in a videoconference that was held on Monday afternoon.

Based on ICAO standards, a draft report on the issue will be delivered to countries participating in the investigation so that they can review and express their views.

Recipients of the report will have two months to submit their comments to the Civil Aviation Authority of Iran, after which the final report will be published and made available to the public.

The purpose of this report is to prevent similar incidents from occurring by identifying areas of danger and providing suggestions for improving safety around the world.

Iran announced on Monday that the technical and judicial procedures regarding the case have been carried out.

A Kyiv-bound UIA Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens.

Iran said the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile due to human error.

