Canadian court has no jurisdiction over airliner case

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, made the remarks on Friday, a day after a court in the Canadian province of Ontario on Thursday held Iran responsible for the unintentional shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January 2020, soon after it took off from Tehran.

Khatibzadeh dismissed the Canadian court ruling as biased, politically motivated and not based on concrete evidence.

The spokesman added that it was common knowledge that the Canadian court has no jurisdiction over the plane incident as it had taken place outside the territory and jurisdiction of Canada.

He further described the ruling a disgrace for Canada's judicial system, saying that the Canadian court followed in the footsteps of the American courts in their rulings.

Khatibzadeh once again offered condolences to and expressed sympathy with the families of victims, calling on Canada to demonstrate maturity and act in accordance with internationally recognized rules.

