Zarif sympathizes with families of victims of Ukraine's plane

In a tweet on Thu., Zarif wrote, Zarif wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we commemorate victims of #PS752 tragedy. Nothing can make up for loss of loved ones.”

“Only thing we can do is to provide compensation in accordance with prevailing int'l norms and to hold those responsible to account. Justice will be served,” he added.

On January 8, 2019, the Kyiv-bound UIA Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens.

Iran said the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile due to human error.

