Videomapping on memorial of victims of Ukrainian plane

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – Concurrent with the 1st anniversary of Ukrainian plane crash, a video-mapping projection was performed in Tehran’s Azadi Tower on Wed. to commemorate the name and memory of victims of the tragic incident.

On January 8, 2019, the Kyiv-bound UIA Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens.

Iran said the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile due to human error.