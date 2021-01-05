MbS reiterates hostile claims against Iran 'peaceful' N plan

Delivering a speech at Persian Gulf Cooperation Council on Tuesday, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, made some baseless claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing Iran's behavior in the region as “destructive”.

"We face challenges in confronting Iran's destructive behavior," the Saudi Crown Prince further claimed, and added, "Iran's nuclear program threatens peace and security in the region and the world."

The Saudi crown princes made such baseless remarks, while the Saudi Coalition itself has killed and injured thousands of innocent Yemeni women and children by attacking Yemen.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia, the 41st Persian Gulf Cooperation Council Summit has kicked off today.

After several years of severance ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE., Bahrain, and Egypt, the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend the summit through the mediation of Kuwait.

The leaders of the countries who attended the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council summit on Tuesday signed the Al-Ula statement, which includes an agreement on ending the Qatar crisis.

