Trump administration lacks diplomatic skill to reconcile PGCC

TEHRAN, Feb. 5 (MNA) – Robert R. Bianchi, a Professor at the University of Chicago, believes that the Trump administration lacks the diplomatic skills to resolve conflicts that are destroying the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC).

Professor Bianchi, who also teaches at the Shanghai International Studies University (SISU), added that “Washington might be able to negotiate a series of separate agreements with each country, but a collective pact is beyond reach.”

The professor told Mehr News Agency correspondent that “in the long run, Washington seems powerless to stop the erosion of its influence in the Persian Gulf at a time when many other countries are making impressive gains, particularly Iran, Russia, China, and Turkey.”

Following is the text of the interview:

There are reports that a summit on the Qatar crisis might be held in the United States in May, with the participation of the Emir of Qatar, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, and the crown prince of the UAE. Will such a summit be able to resolve the disputes between Qatar and its adversaries?

The Trump administration lacks the diplomatic skill to reconcile the conflicts that are destroying the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council. Eventually, Washington might be able to negotiate a series of separate agreements with each country, but a collective pact is beyond reach.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the negative consequences of the Persian Gulf regional crisis are not only limited to the Arab countries but also extended to the United States. What kind of losses is the United States facing?

The US faces three types of damages. Immediately, the Trump administration is embarrassed by its internal divisions and contradictory responses to splits among long-time allies. More seriously, much of the American government is being penetrated and lobbied by opportunistic oil billionaires who think they can buy influence with competing agencies and play them off against one another. In the long run, Washington seems powerless to stop the erosion of its influence in the Persian Gulf at a time when many other countries are making impressive gains, particularly Iran, Russia, China, and Turkey.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said that Qatar is ready to attend the meeting. But he argued that Doha would not be willing to accept the announced conditions and also demanded resolving the crisis on the basis of equality between countries. However, is the Qatar crisis resolvable?

The brawl has resulted in the demise of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council as a regional alliance. Qatar's adversaries have weakened themselves individually and collectively.

Which of the 13 terms and conditions announced by Saudi Arabia and its allies might Qatar have to accept?

Qatar can ignore all of the demands with impunity because no one has ever regarded them as serious negotiating points.

Interview by: Javad Heirannia

