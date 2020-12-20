MbS, MbZ hold secret meeting on Qatar: report

According to The New Khalij, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman have held a secret meeting in Neom last week.

Sources in Riyadh have noted that the two sides had also discussed the topic prior to the meeting. Sources have not revealed details of the meeting but have claimed that the sides have reached an initial agreement on reconciliation with Qatar.

Bin Zayed has reportedly assured MbS that he would not obstruct reconciliation efforts as long as Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz seeks to resolve the crisis.

Kuwait announced on Thursday that the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council summit will be held in Saudi Arabia on January 5. The summit was postponed due to differences between the countries regarding ties with Qatar.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates severed all travel, trade, and diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Doha had been set 13 demands, ranging from closing Al Jazeera and shuttering a Turkish base to downgrading ties with Iran. Qatar has rejected the allegations and demands and accused the blockading countries of attacking its sovereignty. Qatar says any resolution should be based on mutual respect, including foreign policy.

