Doha, Cairo relations souring before reconciliation

According to Al-Akhbar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt have accused Doha of delaying advancing the agreements reached at the Al-Ula summit.

The Al-Ula agreement was signed at a recent meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council in the northwestern Saudi city of Al-Ula so as to de-escalate tensions between four Arab countries Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, and Qatar.

The outlet reported that in recent days, there have been numerous phone calls between the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and the country's security services, on the one hand, and the UAE and Bahrain, on the other, to discuss a series of developments that Saudi Arabia has been directly aware of.

Criticizing Doha, the countries in the phone call accused Qatari officials of "deliberate slowness and unjustified delay" in determining the tasks which were supposed to be a priority in clauses in the agreement.

According to informed sources, the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has refused to travel to Cairo in recent days in a trip that had been reportedly aimed to create a new season in the relations between the two countries.

This is while the participation of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri instead of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi in the recent meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council signaled Egypt's reluctance to reconcile with Qatar.

