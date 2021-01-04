Bushehr province exports near $2 billion in Q3

Head of Bushehr Industry, Mine and Trade Department General for Commercial Affairs Ahmad Rajaei made the announcement, saying that the province's exports during the mentioned period show a 12 percent growth compared to the same period of last year.

Totally, 18.95 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $4.365 billion, were exported through ports of this southern province in the first nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22), he added.

Petrochemical products accounted for the major share of products exported from this province in this period including butane, propane, methanol, polyethylene, agricultural urea fertilizer, styrene, gas condensates and cement, Head of Bushehr Industry, Mine and Trade Department General for Commercial Affairs Rajaei noted.

