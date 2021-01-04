  1. Economy
Jan 4, 2021, 10:25 AM

Bushehr province exports near $2 billion in Q3

Bushehr province exports near $2 billion in Q3

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – A total of 7.32 million tons of non-oil goods worth $1.9 billion were exported from the ports of southern Bushehr province during the third quarter of the current Iranian current year (Sept. 21 to Dec. 22).

Head of Bushehr Industry, Mine and Trade Department General for Commercial Affairs Ahmad Rajaei made the announcement, saying that the province's exports during the mentioned period show a 12 percent growth compared to the same period of last year.

Totally, 18.95 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $4.365 billion, were exported through ports of this southern province in the first nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22), he added.

Petrochemical products accounted for the major share of products exported from this province in this period including butane, propane, methanol, polyethylene, agricultural urea fertilizer, styrene, gas condensates and cement, Head of Bushehr Industry, Mine and Trade Department General for Commercial Affairs Rajaei noted.

MA/IRN84172699

News Code 168043

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News