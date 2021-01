TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) -- The 1st martyrdom anniversary of former IRGC Quds Forces Commander Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was held in Syria’s Al Bukamal.

Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by US terrorist forces at behest of US President Trump.