On the occasion of 1st martyrdom anniversary of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran reiterated that high spirit of martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani is a convincing pattern in demonstrating human freedom and the goal of sacrifice.

Former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani was assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces at the behest of US President Trump.

