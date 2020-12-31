  1. Iran
Dec 31, 2020, 2:25 PM

6,390 new COIVD cases detected in Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – The country’s Health Ministry has announced the detection of 6,390 new infections in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 1,225,143, according to the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari.

Speaking in her daily briefing on Thursday, Lari said that the disease has claimed 128 lives since Wednesday which brings the death toll to 55,223.

According to her, more than 988,000 people have gained recovery while some 5,000 others are experiencing critical condition.

According to the latest compiled data, more than 83 million COVID-19 infections have been detected around the globe while the death toll has passed 1.8 million.

