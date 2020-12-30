25 Killed, 13 injured in terrorist attack on bus in Syria

According to SANA, the attack occurred at about 4 pm local time. The media outlet did not specify other circumstances of the incident, which it dubbed "a terrorist attack".

The attack reportedly took place near the town of Kobajjep. The SANA correspondent said that 28 people have been killed 13 others injured due to the attack.

The photos allegedly depicting the incident have emerged on Twitter in which the destroyed vehicle is seen engulfed in flames.

Although no one claimed responsibility for the attack, the area has witnessed a rise in ISIL activities over recent days, a Sputnik correspondent said.

