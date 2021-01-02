  1. Politics
Iranian President appoints new ambassador to UNESCO

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Iranian president appointed Ahmad Pakatchi as the new ambassador and permanent representative of the Islamic Republic to UNESCO.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appointed Ahmad Pakatchi as the new ambassador and permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Saturday.

Pakatchi is a graduate of Tehran University with a degree in history. He is also an associate professor at the Institute of Humanities and Cultural Studies and majored in studies of religions and historical linguistics from Al-Farabi University in Almaty.

Rouhani also appreciated the efforts made by the former Iranian ambassador to UNESCO Ahmad Jalali in a separate letter.

