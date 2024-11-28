Hezbollah shattered myth of Israel's invincibility: FM

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a post on his account on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

"Over the past year, Netanyahu has milked US taxpayers of tens of billions of dollars to fund his war crimes, all while enjoying full US military support and political cover. He was still forced to plead for a ceasefire, after heavy casualties in southern Lebanon," Araghchi emphasized.

"Hezbollah once again shattered myth of Israel's invincibility," he added.

"High time for Israel to accept defeat in Gaza too," the Iranian foreign minister concluded.

On Wednesday morning, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the Islamic Republic welcomes the news about the end of aggression by the Zionist regime against Lebanon.

He also emphasized the unwavering support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Lebanese government, people, and Resistance.

