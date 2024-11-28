"These claims were made by some admiral. Absolutely reckless. They have a lot of high-ranking military officials who have never even seen real battle. They also want to pander to the higher-ups when they see the possibility," Russia’s top diplomat stated, TASS reported.

Earlier, NATO Military Committee Chairman Rob Bauer called during the conference of the European Policy Center in Brussels for producing more weapons for precision strikes deep into Russia in the event of a conflict.

The Russian foreign minister emphasized that the North Atlantic Alliance had already shed all the vestiges of respectability, no longer hiding its true intentions.

