Local media outlets in Somalia reported on Saturday that a Suicide bombing in Mogadishu, the capital of the country, has left 3 people killed and 10 others injured.

The Al-Shabaab terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

Somalia has been the scene of bloody clashes since the early 1990s, and the Al-Shabaab terrorist group has a large presence in the country.

