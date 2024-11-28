  1. Politics
Nov 28, 2024, 11:02 AM

Iran’s deputy FM calls for expansion Tehran-Baghdad coop.

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh, in a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Omar Al-Barzanji, called for the expansion of cooperation between two neighboring and brotherly countries.

Jalalzadeh who traveled to Baghdad on Wednesday and met with several Iraqi officials, including al-Barzanji also stressed the need to follow-up and conclusion of the already agreed matters between Iran and Iraq.

During the visit, a memorandum of understanding was also signed which was drawn up during the eighth joint consular commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq on various consular issues and with the aim of resolving the problems of the citizens of the two countries.

Jalalzadeh, while referring to the extensive people-to-people contact, said that the two sides have always had good interaction and communication at consular levels.


